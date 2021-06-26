The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, June 26, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Warmth and humidity are forecast to build over the eastern
and southern parts of the United States today. An area of
high pressure off the Atlantic coast will provide a light
flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. That moisture can
be enough to trigger widely separated afternoon and evening
showers and thunderstorms. Farther west, a deeper supply of
moisture is forecast to produce drenching showers and gusty
thunderstorms from parts of Texas and Oklahoma to portions
of the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Incidents
of flash flooding, large hail, high winds and isolated
tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Aside from spotty storms over
the Rockies, the West will be dry and hot. However, an
extreme heat wave will come full throttle and lead to
all-time record highs being challenged in the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 113 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 33 at Gothic, CO
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather