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Local Forecast

A few snow and rain showers with a Freeze Warning overnight

KIFI
By
New
Published 2:51 PM

A deep area of low pressure remains in place over the next couple of days. We’ll see freezing overnight temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Snake River Plain for Tuesday morning.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY:

  • WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 expected. Some rural locations will likely see another hard freeze.
  • WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Tonight, there is a chance of scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy skies, with a low temperature in the Snake River Plain in the upper 20’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

For Tuesday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll see a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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