The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, June 30, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Hot and humid conditions will maintain their grip on the
Northeast today, but a storm system moving in from the
Midwest is forecast to bring thunderstorms with damaging
winds and flooding downpours. Showers and thunderstorms from
this system will extend southwestward to Oklahoma and Texas.
Spotty afternoon thunderstorms are in store for the Gulf and
southern Atlantic coasts. Warm and dry conditions are
expected in the northern Plains. Even though more record
highs are forecast for the Northwest, the worst of the heat
has ended on the Pacific coast and will soon follow suit
farther inland. Heat exhaustion remains a serious risk with
ongoing dangerous temperatures. The Southwest will receive
welcome but spotty rain thanks to a south to southeast
breeze and humid air from the North American monsoon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 121 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 30 at Walden, CO
