The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, July 4, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Temperatures for Independence Day today will be over 90
degrees for much of the northern Plains, the West and the
Southeast. New England will receive below-normal
temperatures with Boston not even reaching the 70-degree
mark. Rain that could cause local flash flooding will impact
the far southern Gulf Coast, Florida and Texas. Much of the
Rocky Mountains will continue to experience a pattern of
afternoon isolated thunderstorms as well. In the East,
showers linger once again with some heavier storms firing up
in Ohio late in the day. Firework conditions should be good
in most of the Ohio Valley and into the Southeast, but rain
in the East and Rocky Mountains and ripe fire conditions in
the West will make it unsuitable for fireworks in those
areas.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 113 at Needles, CA
National Low Saturday 36 at Bodie State Park, CA
