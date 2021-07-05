The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Monday, July 5, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
It will remain rather unsettled along the Gulf coast today
with numerous drenching thunderstorms from eastern Texas to
the Florida Panhandle. Tropical moisture from Elsa will fuel
heavy rainfall across southwestern Florida, with more direct
impacts from Elsa’s wind and rain arriving overnight. A cold
front pushing across the western Great Lakes will bring
thunderstorms to parts of northern Michigan, Wisconsin and
Iowa. In the West, thunderstorms are expected to develop
over the mountains of the Four Corners states during the
afternoon. Some of these storms will then move out into the
northern High Plains late in the day. Hot and dry conditions
will continue along the West coast with more triple-digit
heat from Arizona to eastern Washington, which will keep the
fire threat elevated.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 38 at Leadville, CO
