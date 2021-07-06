The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, July 6, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Elsa is forecast to near landfall along the western Florida
coastline today, likely as a tropical storm. Heavy, flooding
rainfall, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes will sweep
through the Florida Peninsula, with coastal flooding
expected along the western coast. Flooding downpours will
dampen the rest of the Gulf Coast states. As hot, sticky air
lingers in the Northeast, scattered storms will ignite
across the northern tier. A widespread area of rain and
storms will sweep through the Midwest as cooler air presses
southeastward across the northern Plains. Afternoon storms
will once again bubble up across the Rockies, while hot, dry
weather will be in store for the remainder of the Western
states.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 39 at Leadville, CO
