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Warm, Dry Weekend Followed by Early Week Thunderstorm Chances

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today at 2:53 PM
Published 3:10 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A spring warm-up will bring high temperatures to nearly 10 degrees above normal by Sunday and Monday. Dry conditions will prevail through the weekend with some chances for thunderstorms rolling in to start the week.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night with some gradual clearing. Overnight low will be around 41.

Sunny skies for Sunday with the high near 73. Some cloud cover fill in later that night with the low around 43. Some higher elevations could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms moving in Sunday evening.

A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon on Monday. The chance of precipitation is at 20 percent. Mostly sunny skies otherwise with the high near 72. The rain chances nudge up to 30 percent Monday night as the low will land around 41.

More rain chances Tuesday afternoon, sitting at 20 percent. Slightly cooler on Tuesday with the high around 62 under sunny skies. The overnight low will dip down to around 34.

The warm-up returns for the rest of the week with the highs near or into the 70's under sunny skies. The dry conditions also return through the week.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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