The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, July 10, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
In the wake of Elsa, a non-tropical storm system is forecast
to produce a zone of rain and thunderstorms in New England
with spotty storms trailing as far to the south as the
Florida Peninsula today. Farther west, the combination of a
developing dip in the jet stream and a stalled front will
cause an area of heavy, gusty and severe thunderstorms to
expand from the northern and central Plains to the Midwest.
Within this zone, there is the potential for flash flooding,
as well as strong wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes.
Farther south, an area of showers and thunderstorms that has
lingered in southeastern Texas and Louisiana is forecast to
slowly dwindle over the weekend. Meanwhile, much of the West
is forecast to remain dry, sunny and very hot. Only the
immediate Pacific coast will be cool due to a sea breeze.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 130 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 34 at Brimson, MN
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments