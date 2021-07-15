The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, July 15, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a disturbance pushes away from New England, much of the
Northeast will be free from drenching showers and
thunderstorms today. Humidity levels may lower slightly over
the interior as well. Farther south, high humidity is likely
to lead to locally drenching storms from the southern
Appalachians to the Gulf Coast and Florida’s east coast. The
most concentrated area of storms, some of which are forecast
to be severe, will stretch from Kansas to northern Illinois,
southern Wisconsin and much of Michigan. Storms in this zone
can bring strong winds, flash flooding and perhaps an
isolated tornado. Much of the West will remain dry and hot.
Temperatures will be less extreme compared to recent weeks
in the region. Only spotty storms are likely to erupt and
drench part of the interior Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 36 at Wolcott, CO
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments