The Nation’s Weather for Friday, July 16, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and thunderstorms will meander along a front from
northern Vermont to southern Oklahoma today. Spotty storms
will occur, mainly in the afternoon, across parts of the
Gulf Coast and interior Southeast. Much of the mid-Atlantic
and southeastern New England regions will likely stay free
of rain. A few sea breeze showers are expected to dot South
Florida. Afternoon downpours over the interior Southwest may
produce localized flash flooding. Thunderstorms with little
or no rain amidst hot conditions will add to the risk of
wildfires across the Southwest and most of the interior
Northwest. Hot conditions are forecast to rule the northern
Plains and northern Rockies along with smoky conditions due
to existing wildfires.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 33 at Leadville, CO
