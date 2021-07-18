The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, July 18, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm will bring rounds of rain to parts of northern New
England today, with showers and thunderstorms extending
south and west into the mid-Atlantic states. There will be
numerous showers and thunderstorms across the Tennessee
River and mid-Mississippi River valleys, some may produce
downpours. A few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon,
will develop along the western Gulf coast from Texas to
Louisiana. Drenching thunderstorms will develop across the
Florida Peninsula, most numerous in the afternoon and along
the west coast. Thunderstorms will erupt across the southern
Plains with gusty winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall. It
will remain hazy and hot across the Pacific Northwest into
the northern Plains. Thunderstorms will again pop up in
parts of the Southwest, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 32 at Climax, CO
