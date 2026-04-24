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Local Forecast

Freezing overnight temps with a few showers returning Sunday

KIFI
By
Published 3:26 PM

The National Weather Service has issued another Freeze Warning:

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM SATURDAY:

  • WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures 20 to 25 except 25 to 28 Pocatello to Burley and Oakley.
  • WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

We’ll see some lingering snow showers late Friday with drier weather expected for Saturday.

Mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain this Saturday, with isolated mountain showers. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain.

For Sunday, there is a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday, there is a slight chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 55°. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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