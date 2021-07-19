The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Monday, July 19, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Cloudy and unsettled conditions will remain in place across
New England today as showers linger during the day. A
stalled front will become the focus for numerous heavy
showers and thunderstorms across the southeastern quarter of
the United States. Drenching downpours from these storms
will stretch from northern Texas to North Carolina and south
to the Gulf Coast. Hot, hazy weather will continue across
the northern High Plains with afternoon temperatures soaring
into the triple digits across eastern Montana into northern
Wyoming. Aside from a few thundershowers, mainly over the
higher terrain, across Southern California, Nevada, northern
and eastern Arizona and New Mexico it will again be hot and
dry across the Desert Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 37 at Walden, CO
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments