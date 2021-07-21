The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, July 21, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Slow-moving thunderstorm downpours will continue to dampen
the Southeastern states, mainly along the Interstate 10 and
20 corridors today. Some communities can be hit hard with
flash flooding. Farther north, a cool front is forecast to
rotate through the Ohio Valley and Northeastern states with
heavy, gusty thunderstorms. A few locations will be at risk
for storms with high winds, hail and flash flooding. Smoke
from distant wildfires in western North America will linger
in part of the region. A few storms will occur over the
upper portion of the Mississippi Valley while much of the
central and southern Plains remains dry. A few more storms
are expected to erupt and dot the interior West with
isolated flash flooding and gusty winds. Much of the Pacific
coast is forecast to remain free of rain.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 35 at Bodie State Park, CA
