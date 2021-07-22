The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, July 22, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Slow-moving drenching thunderstorms with localized flooding
will continue over the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors today.
Spotty thunderstorms over parts of northern Minnesota may
spread eastward into Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of
Michigan later in the day. Elsewhere, the monsoon will
remain active over the interior West. Thunderstorms are
expected to rumble as far north as central and eastern
Montana. Southern Idaho, western Wyoming, central and
eastern Nevada, much of Utah and western Colorado are likely
to have a greater coverage of thunderstorms. Central and
eastern Arizona and western New Mexico will have the highest
concentration of storms. In those locations, rainfall is
likely to be persistent enough to cause instances of flash
flooding.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 114 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 37 at Bodie State Park, CA
