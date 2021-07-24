The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, July 24, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A southward wedge of dry air is forecast to keep most storms
away from New England, the mid-Atlantic and part of the
southern Atlantic coast today. However, a budding tropical
system over the Gulf Stream is expected to spin drenching
showers and gusty thunderstorms across part of the Florida
Peninsula. Lingering humid air will lead to more slow-moving
and drenching storms over the central Gulf Coast states.
Farther north, a storm system will bring locally severe
weather with strong gusty winds to the Great Lakes region.
Farther west, much of the Plains states can expect dry
weather and sunshine, but smoke from wildfires in the West
can dim and block the sun which can lead to poor air quality
in northern areas. As the North American monsoon continues,
flash flooding problems will continue in the Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 34 at Meacham, OR
