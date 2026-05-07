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Local Forecast

Tracking sunshine and warmest temps of the year

By
Updated
today at 6:33 AM
Published 5:05 AM

A few light showers remain with high pressure grabbing the wheel of our drive in to the weekend and we're headed straight to the 80s. Today and tomorrow will be bright with 40s in the mornings and upper 70s to 80 degrees. A lazy front slides through with hardly any punch Saturday and that will lower our temperatures to the low to mid 70s briefly. Then Mother's Day we launch bac to the 80s and sunshine. This dry stretch will likely put the focus on rain and water, but the weather will be nice for outdoor activities for an extended period. Winds today will pick up and we have a Lake Wind Advisory for the lower valley and American Falls Reservoir: winds 35-45mph and not advisable for small craft.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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