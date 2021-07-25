The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, July 25, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Unyielding downpours from the Southwest monsoon will cause
problems again today. Any thunderstorm will have the ability
to bring torrential downpours and flooding, with Arizona,
southwestern Utah and southern Nevada possessing the largest
risk. A cold front will shortly follow a warm front in the
Northeast. The timing of the warm front earlier in the day
should mean some showers for New England, while the cold
front could produce some locally severe storms, mainly in
southern New York and Pennsylvania into the Ohio Valley. The
northern Plains will also receive some severe weather as
well with some isolated thunderstorms expected in South
Dakota that could cause damaging winds. Much of the
Southeast will continue to see afternoon thunderstorms,
while Florida will receive tropical downpours.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 114 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 34 at Bodie State Park, CA
