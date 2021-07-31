The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, July 31, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Four main areas of thunderstorms are forecast across the
nation today. One area will continue to pester coastal spots
along the Gulf coast with pop-up, slow-moving downpours.
Farther north, another zone of storms, perhaps some severe,
will focus from the central Plains to the middle part of the
Mississippi Valley. These storms will fire along a
slow-moving front that is expected to eventually bring
relief from the heat and high humidity over the South
Central and Southeastern states. As the Northeast and
Midwest enjoy some cooler air, a storm system will spread
heavy, gusty and locally severe storms across the Great
Lakes region. In the West, more storms will erupt over the
interior with the likelihood of flash flooding. A few
storms with little rain and gusty winds over the Northwest
can spark more wildfires.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 111 at Richland, WA
National Low Friday 37 at Wolcott, CO
