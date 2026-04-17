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Local Forecast

Clearing out with overnight freeze warnings

KIFI
By
today at 3:35 PM
Published 3:33 PM

In the wake of our latest storm, we’ll continue to see chilly temperatures and clearing skies heading into the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Saturday and Sunday mornings.

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM MDT SATURDAY:

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM MDT SUNDAY:

  • WHAT…Lows tonight will drop to between 22 and 26 degrees, which would be a Hard Freeze. Lows for Sunday morning will range 28 to 32 degrees. A Hard Freeze is not expected for most areas.
  • WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday Night to 10 AM MDT Sunday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

For Saturday, partly sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid 70’s.

Mid 70’s for a high temperature on Tuesday, before our next storm arrives Wednesday.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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