The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, August 1, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Monsoonal thunderstorms will fire across portions of the
West again during the day today. Some of these thunderstorms
will be slow moving and can therefore produce heavy
downpours and flash flooding. A cold front will sweep
through western portions of the Northeast, bringing rain and
thunderstorms. A few of these storms can turn severe and
bring damaging winds and hail. Farther south, a separate
cold front will bring severe thunderstorms from southern
Maryland to South Carolina. The main threat with these
storms will be damaging winds; however, an isolated tornado
cannot be ruled out. General thunderstorm activity will also
extend across a majority of the South. The northern Plains
and California will be dry and sunny.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 109 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Saturday 38 at Bodie State Park, CA
