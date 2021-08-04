The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, August 4, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Areas of drenching rain and locally gusty thunderstorms will
continue to be along a stalled frontal zone that will
stretch along the northern Gulf Coast and southern Atlantic
coast today. Some of the rain will be heavy enough to lead
to incidents of flash flooding. Gusty winds and the risk of
waterspouts will cause trouble for near-shore boating and
fishing interests. Some rain is forecast for the immediate
mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts. Otherwise,
unusually cool conditions will continue for the Midwest,
interior South and Northeast. In the West, drenching
thunderstorms may ease dry conditions but lead to flash
flooding in the Rockies and High Plains of Colorado and New
Mexico. Much of the rest of the West will be dry, but
late-day storms may spark new wildfires in the Northwest.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 122 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 40 at Bodie State Park, CA
