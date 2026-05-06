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Local Forecast

A few thunderstorms with warmer temps

By
Updated
today at 6:10 PM
Published 3:44 PM

We keep the northern air flow in the forecast tonight through Thursday. Along that path, we're seeing a few isolated showers and thunderstorms working out the north. High pressure to our west, is helping with warmer temperatures.  However, winds will be breezy off-an-on for the next few days. Overnight lows for early Thursday morning will drop to around 40° in the Snake River Plain.

A few thunderstorms are possible for Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the mid 70's. Otherwise, mostly sunny and breezy with winds around 15-25 mph. 

Mostly sunny for Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70's for the Snake River Plain.

Breezy and slightly cooler for Saturday, with mostly clear skies. High temperatures will reach the lower 70's and upper 60's. 

LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR: West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected
  for American Falls Reservoir. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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