The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, August 7, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a weak storm travels northeastward along the Atlantic
coast, areas of rain and spotty thunderstorms are forecast
to spread from the Southeast states to part of the
mid-Atlantic region and central Appalachians today. A pocket
of showers and thunderstorms will also affect areas farther
to the north and west in the Northeast. As a potent storm
system pushes eastward, severe thunderstorms are expected to
erupt from the Dakotas to Kansas and press eastward into
Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri. High winds will be the biggest
threat from the storms, but incidents of hail and flash
flooding can also occur. As much of the nation endures
typical August heat, an area of cool air will continue to
expand over the Northwest with spotty rain mainly focused
along the Washington and northern Oregon coasts.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 34 at Mammoth Lakes, CA
