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Local Forecast

Chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds and seasonal temperatures

KIFI
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Published 3:53 PM

For Monday night, we’re seeing a few thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday, there will be some isolated thunderstorms throughout the region. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60’s. Breezy, with a north-northeast winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for the American Falls reservoir.

LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR: Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected for American Falls Reservoir.

Sunny and warmer for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Thunderstorms return later this week for Thursday afternoon.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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