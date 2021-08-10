The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, August 10, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a cool front progresses southeastward over the North
Central states today, thunderstorms are forecast to erupt
from Oklahoma to Michigan. Storms from northern Missouri to
the Great Lakes region will have the greatest potential to
become severe with high winds, hail, flash flooding and a
few isolated tornadoes. A few storms that erupt in the
Eastern states and the interior Southwest can pulse enough
in the afternoon to produce locally heavy rainfall and
isolated flash flooding. Otherwise, much of the Southern and
Eastern states will be in a typical hot weather pattern for
the middle of August. As temperatures are forecast to
throttle up in the Northwest, a tropical system is expected
to move westward across the northern part of the Caribbean
during much of the rest of this week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 29 at Stanley, ID
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments