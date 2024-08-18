Funnel clouds spotted in Eastern Idaho near Roberts

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI) – Several residents in Roberts Idaho have sent in pictures of a strong storm near the area with funnel clouds.

The National Weather Service confirms there was a small tornado.

Our Chief Alert Meteorologist Micheal Coats says the cloud dissipated.

Moreover, the funnel cloud never touched down.

However, the Weather Service has issued this special weather statement. “Tracking the possibility of high winds that could knock over trees and damage to property by small clusters of hail.”

We are tracking the latest information on the storm and will provide updates throughout the night if the storm progresses.