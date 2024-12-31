Chris Nestman is a part-time Meteorologist and Reporter for Local News 8. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's in broadcast journalism. He also graduated with a certificate in meteorology from Mississippi State University and is currently a certified meteorologist by the National Weathercasters Association.

Chris has been in the broadcast news industry for 10 years, starting in January 2015 here at Local News 8. In 2017, he moved to Charleston, SC, then to Tulsa, OK in 2019, then back to Charleston, SC in 2021, and finally back to Idaho in the summer of 2024. Over those years, he's covered multiple severe weather and disaster events, including the Blackridge Wildfire of 2016 in Eastern Idaho, Hurricanes Irma and Florence in 2017 and 2018 in South Carolina, the May 2019 Tornado Outbreak, the 2021 Southern Plains cold snap in Oklahoma (the deep freeze that shut down the Texas power grid for a week), and then more hurricanes with Ian and Idalia in 2022 and 2023 respectively in South Carolina.

When the weather gets crazy, it's pretty normal to find Chris in a car driving toward the storm. He had several opportunities to storm chase while in Oklahoma. The footage he shot of a tornado in Kansas was featured on ABC World News.

Chris works part-time for Local News 8 because he’s also a part-time student studying and training to become a commercial pilot. His goal is ultimately to work for an airline that flies transoceanic flights. When he's not working or at school, Chris enjoys time with his wife and daughter playing board games and video games, trying new restaurants, hiking, skiing, swimming, and, of course, storm chasing.