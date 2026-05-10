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Possible record high temperatures and wind usher in new week

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today at 2:15 PM
Published 3:33 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A hot and breezy start to the week with gusty winds on Monday and highs into the 80's. The wind gusts could reach 30 mph. Record or near record highs possible through Wednesday. A few showers possible near Island Park, otherwise dry for several days.

A breezy finish to the weekend Sunday night with winds 9 to 16 mph and gusts reaching as high as 24 mph. The overnight low will be around 45 under partly cloudy skies.

Another warm and windy day for Monday. Gusts could get as high as 32 mph, otherwise speeds will be around 17 to 22 mph. The gusts could briefly hit wind advisory thresholds around Craters of the Moon and the Idaho National Laboratory. The high will be around 84 with partly sunny skies.

A weak low nudges in on Monday bringing a hint of a shower chance for Island Park and into Yellowstone and the Tetons in the afternoon and early evening. There is possible something forms up, but it will most likely to be virga (rain that evaporates before it hits the ground). The winds should continue into the night with a the low near 47.

The winds should let up for Tuesday as the high reaches near 87 with sunny skies. A mostly clear night with the low around 52.

Mostly Sunny for Wednesday with a high near 89 and a low around 52. Wednesday evening the next system moves in bring a cool down and a chance of precipitation for the rest of the week.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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