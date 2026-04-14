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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 12:34PM MDT until April 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 12:34 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet elevation. Total snow
accumulations between 6 and 11 inches. Snow below 6500 feet
elevation will accumulate 1 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park, and the Bear River
Range.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Most affected will be
mountain passes heading into Montana in the eastern highlands or
through Emigrant Gap in southeast Idaho. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

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