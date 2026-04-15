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Local Forecast

Scattered snow, rain and gusty winds continue for Thursday

KIFI
By
Published 3:41 PM

A cold front for Wednesday night is driving in this latest storm. We’ll look for rain showers and some snow late Wednesday night. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Overnight low temperatures will hang around 32°. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph.

For Thursday, snow is likely, mainly after 2pm for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds with wind speeds around 15-25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph. High temperatures will reach the lower 40’s. The chance of precipitation is around 70%, with new snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible. The scattered snow and rain activity will continue into Thursday night and early Friday. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the lower 20’s.

There is a chance of snow on Friday morning. Drier and sunnier weather for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 40’s.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM MDT FRIDAY

  • WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 24 to 32 degrees. A Hard Freeze is possible. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 15 to 20 degrees. A Hard Freeze is expected.
  • WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Thursday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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