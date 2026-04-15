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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 15 at 8:34PM MDT until April 17 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
April 16, 2026 3:48 AM
Published 8:34 PM

* WHAT…Winds have weakened so the wind advisory will be allowed to
expire. For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 26
to 30 degrees. A Hard Freeze is possible. For the second Freeze
Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 18 to 22 degrees. A Hard Freeze
is expected.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM MDT
Thursday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM MDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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