Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Scattered snow late Thursday night with a Freeze Warning for Friday morning

KIFI
By
New
Published 3:54 PM

For Thursday night, there is a chance of snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy skies, with a low temperature in the Snake River Plain around the lower 20’s. West winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM MDT FRIDAY:

  • WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures 18 to 22 degrees are forecast for tonight. A Hard Freeze is expected.
  • WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A chance of snow for Friday morning, with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunny for Saturday with highs in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 10 mph.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.