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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 16 at 12:47AM MDT until April 17 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 8:24 AM
Published 12:47 AM

* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 26
to 30 degrees. A Hard Freeze is possible. For the second Freeze
Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 18 to 22 degrees. A Hard Freeze
is expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM MDT this morning.
For the second Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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