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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 12:42AM MDT until April 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 12:42 AM

* WHAT…Snow above 6500 ft elevation. Additional snow accumulations
between 2 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park and Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

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