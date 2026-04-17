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Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued April 17 at 12:37AM MDT until April 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 7:36 AM
Published 12:37 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and
Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across Teton
Pass and Togwotee Pass. Strong winds will cause limited visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

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