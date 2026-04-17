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Local Forecast

Freeze Warning this morning

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Published 4:52 AM

Cold air gives us freeze warnings again this morning with temps in the upper teens and 20's  and wind chills in the lower teens for some.  We've really cleared those last bands of snow that came through last night and evrything is frozen this morning. Look out for black ice.  Sun appears to day and highs will be in the mid 40's.  Freeze warning again tonight with another drop to the 20s.  More sun to revive us after this winter hit by Saturday afternoon and into the 50s.  Slightly above freezing Saturday night to 34 and by Sunday we're closer to average temperatures this time of the year mid 50's.  The high pressure we love so much continues into the beginning of the week with temps climbing to the 60s and 70s. We are tracking another front by mid-week with more moisture in the back yard and chances of showers for the 23rd/24th.  Don't plant stuff unless its potatoes until Memorial Day. 

Jeff Roper

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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