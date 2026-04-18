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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 18 at 1:24AM MDT until April 19 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 8:12 AM
Published 1:24 AM

* WHAT…Temps this morning will drop to between 20 and 25 degrees,
and lows for Sunday morning will range 23 to 28 degrees. A Hard
Freeze is likely for both nights.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone/Lava Beds.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM MDT this morning.
For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT
Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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