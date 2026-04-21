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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 12:09PM MDT until April 23 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 7:52 PM
Published 12:09 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally between 6
and 12 inches with locally higher amounts to 18 inches across the
Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 11 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton
Pass and Togwotee Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.

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