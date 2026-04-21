Winter Weather, Wind Advisories Usher in Rain, Snow Storms

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The wind picks up Tuesday afternoon as the above average temperatures come to a screeching halt. A wind advisory is scheduled for Wednesday from 12pm to midnight. Rain storms move in turning into snow on Thursday.

Winter weather advisories are in place many of the higher elevations in the region, including the central mountains and the eastern highlands. That includes parts of Custer, Butte, Lemhi, Idaho, Clark, Fremont, Madison, Bonneville and Caribou counties in Idaho. The Wyoming counties of Park, Teton, Lincoln, and Sublette are also impacted. There is a 50 percent chance of 6 inches of snowfall above 6500 feet.

Gusty winds start to take over tonight getting as high as 30 mph. The overnight low is at 42 with a 20 percent chance of rain after 3 am.

The rain and the wind both pick up on Wednesday. The chance of precipitation goes up to 80 percent with possible thunderstorms between 1pm and 3pm. The wind advisory begins at noon and will continue until midnight. Gusts could get as high as 43 mph. The overnight low will be near 36.

Thursday will also be wet with the possibility of snow. There will be a big drop in the daytime high. It will be around 51, making it a more than 20 degrees lower than the day before. Thursday brings a 60 percent chance of precipitation with snow in the morning and rain in the afternoon after 3pm.

Gusty winds will also be a factor, but not as intense as Wednesday. Gusts could reach 34 mph. More snow overnight withe the low around 30.

More snow could fall on Friday morning with it possibly becoming rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation less than a half inch is possible. Chance of precipitation sits at 50 percent. Daytime high will be around 48. The overnight low dip down near 27.