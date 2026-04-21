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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 12:09PM MDT until April 23 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 7:52 PM
Published 12:09 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches with the highest amounts across southwestern portions of
the Park. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 11 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow amounts up to 3 inches at Mammoth.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For current road conditions across Yellowstone National Park, visit
https://nps.gov/yellowstone.

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