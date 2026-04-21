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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 12:41PM MDT until April 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 7:52 PM
Published 12:41 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected ABOVE 6500 FEET ELEVATION. Total snow
accumulations at those levels 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Lost River Range, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

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