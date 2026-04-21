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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 1:50PM MDT until April 24 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

By
New
Published 1:50 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a likelihood of minor to moderate
winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations between 1 to 3
inches in the valleys, 5 to 10 inches at pass level and over 12
inches in the high terrain.

* WHERE…Salmon, Bannock Pass, Shoup, Williams Creek Summit,
Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Lemhi Pass, and Highway 93 Lost
Trail Pass to Gibbonsville.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Wednesday to noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions
to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra
caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure
may occur. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday
morning and evening commutes, especially over higher passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Valley accumulations are most likely Thursday
night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

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