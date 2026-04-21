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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 1:56AM MDT until April 24 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 1:56 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected ABOVE 6500 FEET ELEVATION. Total snow
accumulations between 2 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to midnight MDT Thursday Night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact travel from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

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