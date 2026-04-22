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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 22 at 1:22PM MDT until April 23 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 9:04 PM
Published 1:22 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches for elevations above 7,500 feet. Total accumulations around
20 inches are possible for the highest elevations of the Teton
Mountains. Winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts around
50 mph across the highest elevations.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton
Pass and Togwotee Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches are
possible for elevations below 7,500 feet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.

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