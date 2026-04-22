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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 22 at 1:22PM MDT until April 23 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 9:04 PM
Published 1:22 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10
inches, with lesser accumulations of 1 to 4 inches nearby Mammoth
and the western entrance of YNP. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
are expected across the higher elevations with up to 18 inches at
Pitchstone Plateau in southwest Yellowstone. Winds gusting between
30 and 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For current road conditions across Yellowstone National Park, visit
https://nps.gov/yellowstone.

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