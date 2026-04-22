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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 22 at 12:38PM MDT until April 24 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 12:38 PM

* WHAT…Snow ABOVE 6500 FEET ELEVATION. Total snow accumulations
between 5 and 9 inches at those levels. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Thursday Night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

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