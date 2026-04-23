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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 23 at 12:59PM MDT until April 24 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 12:59 PM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph expected through early evening. For the Freeze
Warning, near freezing or sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 33.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the
Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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