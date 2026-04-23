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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 23 at 3:07PM MDT until April 24 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:40 PM
Published 3:07 PM

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, near freezing or sub-freezing
temperatures 28 to 33.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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