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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 23 at 1:09AM MDT until April 23 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 7:52 AM
Published 1:09 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches
for elevations 8,000 feet and above. The highest elevations of the
Salt River Range could see an additional 15 inches. Winds gusting
between 30 and 45 mph, with occasional gusts as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including over Salt River
Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches across Salt River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

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